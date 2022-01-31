Mormon temple open house period could be extended due to high demand

Photo by Independent Picture Service/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Due to high demand, the Washington, D.C., Temple of the Church of Latter-day Saints will extend its opening to the public as needed into August.

In July, the temple, known informally as the Mormon temple in Kensington, announced it would be open to the public for the first time in almost 50 years between April 28 and June 4.

In a press release posted online on Friday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints leaders said the open house will be extended “as needed” and the rededication had been pushed back to Aug. 14. The opening date for the period remains April 28.

“We are inspired by and grateful for the response of friends, neighbors and Church members to the invitation to ‘come and see’ the renovated temple,” the press release said. “Within two weeks of the announcement, nearly 50% of the available parking reservations were filled, and many more people have expressed interest.”

Available dates will be published online “as soon as they are determined,” the post said. The temple’s website says decisions about offering additional days of self-guided tours will be made by March 15.

Tours are free and self-guided, and last about 40 minutes, according to the temple’s website. People will be available to answer questions in multiple languages after tours outside the temple.

Parking and tickets for a shuttle that will run from the Forest Glen Metro station to the temple during designated times on weekday evenings and Saturdays are required to access the parking lot or use the shuttle service. Tickets are available online.

The temple originally planned to hold the open house in September and October 2020, followed by a rededication in December. But those plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temple was last open to the public in 1974.

The upcoming open house follows a multi-year renovation project.

The 160,000-square-foot temple closed in 2018 for renovations, which included improvements to electrical, lighting and plumbing systems. New flooring, wood finishes and art glass were also added.

Patrons are not allowed to take photos or videos inside the temple.