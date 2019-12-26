 Weekend Events: Winter Lights Festival; Arts and Crafts Show
By Dan Schere
Winter Lights Festival — Gaithersburg — Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The city of Gaithersburg hosts the Winter Lights Festival in Seneca Creek State Park Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Motorists can drive through 3.5 miles of more than 450 light displays. The festival lasts from 6 to 9 p.m. each night.

There is a $20 entrance fee for cars, SUVs and minivans. Buses and other passenger vehicles with more than 15 seats must pay $30. Visit https://www.gaithersburgmd.gov/recreation/special-events/winter-lights-festival for more information.

Arts and crafts show — Sandy Spring — Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Sandy Spring Museum hosts its annual Fine Arts & Crafts Holiday Gift Show featuring jewelry, quilts, pottery and other products made by local artists. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Waltz dance — Glen Echo — Sunday

Glen Echo Park hosts a waltz dance lesson in its Spanish ballroom starting at 2:45 p.m. The 45-minute session includes an introductory workshop for 30 minutes, followed by training in more advanced moves for 15 minutes. Social dancing follows until 6 p.m.

Admission is $13 for adults and $5 for students with an ID.

Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert — North Bethesda — Sunday

Attila Glatz Concert Productions presents Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert — a musical performance featuring works from Johann Strauss along with European singers, ballroom dancers and ballet. The performance takes place Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda.

Tickets start at $49 and go as high as $130 depending on seating. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.strathmore.org/events-and-tickets/salute-to-vienna.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

