Weekend Events: Valentine’s Day concert; “Thumbelina” performance
What’s happening Feb. 14 through 16
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr performs Friday at AMP by Strathmore in North Bethesda
AMP by Strathmore Facebook Page
Valentine’s Day Concert — North Bethesda — Friday
“America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. performs a Valentine’s Day concert Friday night at AMP by Strathmore in North Bethesda. The show starts at 8 p.m. and doors open 90 minutes beforehand.
Tickets range from $28 to $45, depending on seating. More information can be found at https://www.ampbystrathmore.com/live-shows/landau-eugene-murphy.
“Thumbelina” — Bethesda — Saturday and Sunday
Imagination Stage in Bethesda presents its production of “Thumbelina,” which is based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale.
The play features the Japanese street theater art form of Kamishibai, which uses illustrated boards. There are also video projections, puppets and dioramas.
Performances Saturday and Sunday are at 1:30 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $35, depending on seating, and can be purchased at https://patrons.imaginationstage.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=6515.
Wine and Waterfowl — Boyds — Saturday
Black Hill Visitor Center in Boyds hosts Wine and Waterfowl — where attendees can see the winners of a duck stamp contest and other work from local artists.
For $25, attendees can enjoy wine from Rockland Farms and snacks. They can also watch resident waterfowl land on the lake.
The event runs runs on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
WondeRoom Create Date — Sandy Spring — Sunday
The Sandy Spring Museum hosts “WondeRoom Create Date” on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Mothers are invited to participate with their children in creating baskets out of recycled materials that will be filled with books.
The event is free but space is limited. Register here.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com