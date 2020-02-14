 Weekend Events: Valentine’s Day concert; “Thumbelina” performance
  • .2020
  • .Weekend Events: Valentine’s Day concert; “Thumbelina” performance

Weekend Events: Valentine’s Day concert; “Thumbelina” performance

What’s happening Feb. 14 through 16

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Murphy resized

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr performs Friday at AMP by Strathmore in North Bethesda

AMP by Strathmore Facebook Page

Valentine’s Day Concert — North Bethesda — Friday

“America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. performs a Valentine’s Day concert Friday night at AMP by Strathmore in North Bethesda. The show starts at 8 p.m. and doors open 90 minutes beforehand.

Tickets range from $28 to $45, depending on seating. More information can be found at https://www.ampbystrathmore.com/live-shows/landau-eugene-murphy.

“Thumbelina” — Bethesda — Saturday and Sunday

Imagination Stage in Bethesda presents its production of “Thumbelina,” which is based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale.

The play features the Japanese street theater art form of Kamishibai, which uses illustrated boards. There are also video projections, puppets and dioramas.

Performances Saturday and Sunday are at 1:30 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $35, depending on seating, and can be purchased at https://patrons.imaginationstage.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=6515.

Wine and Waterfowl — Boyds — Saturday

Black Hill Visitor Center in Boyds hosts Wine and Waterfowl — where attendees can see the winners of a duck stamp contest and other work from local artists.

For $25, attendees can enjoy wine from Rockland Farms and snacks. They can also watch resident waterfowl land on the lake.

The event runs runs on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.

WondeRoom Create Date — Sandy Spring — Sunday

The Sandy Spring Museum hosts “WondeRoom Create Date” on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Mothers are invited to participate with their children in creating baskets out of recycled materials that will be filled with books.

The event is free but space is limited. Register here.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

State House

Supporters, opponents of bill on veto power over toll roads cross swords again

At hearing, sponsor ‘strongly’ takes issue with label of ‘NIMBY bill’
Untitled design (22)

B-CC student organizes fundraiser for injured custodian

MCPS spokesman says page’s description “doesn’t fit what we know”
morning-notes

Northern Virginia student charged with killing Northwest High grads

Plus: Melania Trump to visit The Children's Inn; Black History Month display honors military members, veterans

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested