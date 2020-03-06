Weekend Events: Teen performance company one-acts; Macedonia Baptist Church 100th anniversary
What’s happening March 6 through 8
Round House Theatre in Bethesda is hosting performances of one-act plays this weekend from its teen company
From Round House Theatre Facebook page
Teen performance company one-acts — Bethesda — Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Round House Theatre in Bethesda presents two coming-of-age one-act plays Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Nick Gandiello’s “How The Moon Would Talk” features a group of high schoolers grappling with loss and grief. Naomi Lizuka and Ryan Pavelchik’s “Freak” explores exclusion through the use of an Ancient Greek myth.
Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at roundhousetheatre.org
No Sex Please, We’re British — Kensington — Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Kensington Arts Theatre presents its production of “No Sex Please, We’re British,” a 1970’s farce about an unassuming couple’s home that suddenly becomes filled with pornographic literature.
There will be performances at Kensington Town Hall Friday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $17 to $22 and can be purchased at katonline.org/productions/no-sex-please/
Macedonia Baptist Church 100th anniversary gala — Bethesda — Saturday
The Macedonia Baptist Church in Bethesda celebrates its 100th anniversary with a gala on Saturday. The celebration will be held at The Ballroom on Landy Lane.
Among those expected to attend are Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council Members Will Jawando and Tom Hucker, and U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). The celebration lasts from 6:30 to 10 p.m. More information can be found at mbc-bethesda.org/
Celebrate! Bethesda — Bethesda — Sunday
Washington Talent Agency presents Celebrate! Bethesda, a showcase of party vendors at the Hyatt Regency Bethesda. Visitors can see the latest in food and libation trends geared toward celebrations of occasions such as weddings, bar mitzvahs and corporate milestones.
The free event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. More information can be found here
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com