Weekend Events: Stand-up comedy; Poker for Pups
What’s happening Jan. 24 through 26
Seaton Smith will perform Friday in North Bethesda
Seaton Smith — North Bethesda — Friday
Comedian Seaton Smith will perform a stand-up routine at AMP by Strathmore in North Bethesda’s Pike and Rose shopping area. The show starts at 8 p.m. and doors open 90 minutes prior.
Tickets range from $14 to $22.
Poker for Pups — Rockville — Saturday
The Woodmont Country Club in Rockville hosts Poker for Pups — a poker tournament in which all proceeds go to the Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland, which helps rescue, rehabilitate and find new homes for senior dogs. The poker tournament starts at 3:30 p.m., followed by a taco and tequila party at 7:30 p.m.
Guests can attend the tournament and the party for $200 or just the party for $100. More information can be found here.
D.C. Transit Day — Colesville — Saturday
The National Capital Trolley Museum in Colesville marks 58 years since streetcars operated in Washington, D.C., by giving visitors the chance to see a historic streetcar and historic artifacts.
Saturday’s one-day exhibit will likely never be open again, the museum says. It runs from noon to 5 p.m. and costs $10.
Winter Wonderland Ball — Kensington — Sunday
Noyes Children’s Library Foundation presents the Winter Wonderland Ball, which is a family dance party that celebrates imagination, fun and books. Children are invited to march in a royal procession and join a disc jockey on the dance floor.
There will also be crafts, stories, songs and more. Children of all ages may attend, although it is recommended for those ages 2 through 8.
The event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Kensington Town Hall. Tickets are $7 per person, although there is a cap of $25 per family. Space is limited and reservations are recommended.
