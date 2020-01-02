Weekend Events: Stand-up comedy; Bellydance gala
What’s happening Jan. 3 through 5
Stand-up comedy — Bethesda — Saturday
Positano Ristorante in Bethesda hosts a stand-up comedy show Saturday night from 8 to 9:30 p.m. featuring local comedians from the greater Washington region.
The main dining room opens at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and drinks, with the comedy showroom opening at 7:15 p.m. The show runs from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Admission is $15 cash and seats are first come, first seated.
Bellydance gala — Rockville — Sunday
The dance performance group Sahara’s Treasure hosts a bellydance gala and fundraiser for the Washington Area Fuel Fund — a partnership between Washington Gas and The Salvation Army that helps keep families in the region warm. Visitors can see a performance from renowned local bellydance artists and enjoy warm food.
The show begins at 2 p.m. at the Rockville event space Outta the Rabbit Hole with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Reservations can be made online at saharastreasure.com.
India celebration — Bethesda — Sunday
The KID Museum in Bethesda, The India School and Natananjali School of Dance present India Day, featuring a host of Indian cultural activities. Visitors can build a cardboard Mumbai rickshaw, learn Indian tie-dye, make mosaic artwork out of legumes and make Rakhi bracelets, among other activities. There also will be live music and dance performances.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $12, which covers one child and two adults. More information can be found at https://kid-museum.org/cultural-programming/india-day-2020/.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com