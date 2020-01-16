Weekend Events: Sports journalism talk; Comedy convention
What’s happening Jan. 17 through 19
The best of sports journalism — Sandy Spring — Friday
The Sandy Spring Museum hosts a talk on Friday by sportswriter Steve Ginsburg and photographer Mark Goldman. Ginsburg worked at Reuters from 1989 to 2015 according to his LinkedIn profile, and Goldman has worked for multiple outlets, including United Press International. They will share anecdotes about covering sports for wire services such as Reuters and UPI, and the challenges involved with taking pictures of crucial moments of big games.
The event lasts from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is $15 for members and $20 for non-members.
MoComCon — Silver Spring — Saturday
Montgomery County Public Libraries hosts its fourth comic convention at the Silver Spring Library on Saturday. The event will include workshops, crafts displays, exhibits and more.
The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information can be found at montgomerycountymd.gov/library/programs/mocomcon.html
Jupiter symphony — North Bethesda — Saturday and Sunday
The National Philharmonic presents Jupiter Symphony, which features the work of Mozart. Selected works include Overture to Il Re Pastore, Piano Concerto No. 20 and Symphony No. 41.
Performances will take place at the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. There will be a lecture before each show and an opportunity to meet the musicians on Sunday.
Tickets range from $29 to $90 depending on seating, and kids ages 7 to 17 get in free. More information can be found at strathmore.org/events-and-tickets/np-jupiter-symphony.
Make a mug — Silver Spring — Sunday
Create Arts Center in Silver Spring hosts a workshop led by ceramist Shelley Sarrin, who will teach attendees the basics of ceramics by helping them make personalized mugs.
The class meets from 4 to 6 p.m. and is $75 per person. Children older than 7 may register for $40 if an adult also registers for the regular price. More information can be found at createartscenter.org/programs/art-for-adults/.
