Weekend Events: Spoken word poetry; Maple sugaring days
What’s happening Feb. 7 through 9
From Glen Echo Park Facebook Page
Spoken word poetry — Glen Echo — Friday
Poets Gary Stein and Jay Hall Carpenter will read selected work at Glen Echo Park on Friday from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The free event is part of the Words Out Loud series, a monthly spoken word series. It is in Room 302 of the North Arcade Building.
There will also be literary trivia and an open mic portion.
Maple sugaring days — Wheaton — Saturday and Sunday
Brookside Nature Center in Wheaton commemorates February as Maple Sugaring Month. Visitors can watch sap drip from trees and taste it. They also can watch it be boiled down into maple syrup, then sample it.
Events cost $7 and run Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Space is limited, and participants are encouraged to pre-register.
S’mores — Burtonsville — Saturday
Montgomery County Parks hosts an afternoon of making s’mores around a fire at Burtonsville Local Park. The free event runs from noon to 2 p.m.
The parks department will accept donations of nonperishable food items for the Manna Food Center.
Japan Day at KID Museum — Bethesda — Sunday
Bethesda’s KID Museum, the Embassy of Japan and the Japan Information & Culture Center present “Ume Matsuri,” a plum blossom festival marking the end of winter.
There will be kids activities that include building a Zen garden and making Japanese rice balls, as well as interactive performances. There will also be a Fuji Japan food truck.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $12, and is good for two adults and one child.
