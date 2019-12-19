Weekend Events: Solstice Days; Holly TrolleyFest
What’s happening Dec. 20 through 22
Bethesda's Locus Grove Nature Center hosts Solstice Days this weekend.
File photo
Solstice Days — Bethesda — Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Locust Grove Nature Center in Bethesda hosts Solstice days Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with special exhibits, a hike, a shadow puppet theater and free hot chocolate.
There will also be a campfire with marshmallows and a luminary-lit reflection hike in the woods each night after dark.
The free event runs from 1 to 6 p.m. each day.
Holly TrolleyFest — Colesville — Saturday and Sunday
The National Capital Trolley Museum in Colesville hosts Holly TrolleyFest. Visitors can watch toy trains and visit with Santa aboard the streetcars.
The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is $8 for children ages 2 to 17, and $10 for adults.
Holiday Festival at the Civic Center — Rockville — Saturday
Visitors to Rockville’s Civic Center Park on Saturday can spend time with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy arts and crafts activities, musical performances and decorations.
The free event lasts from 1 to 4 p.m.
Menorah lighting — Rockville — Sunday
Chabad Israeli Center of Rockville hosts a menorah lighting on Sunday to commemorate the first night of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights.
Festivities begin at 4 p.m. with arts and crafts in Dawson’s Market, followed by the menorah lighting at 4:30. Visitors can ice skate for $10.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com