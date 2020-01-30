Weekend Events: Rock the Rink; Brian Ganz plays Chopin
What’s happening Jan. 31 through Feb. 2
From Rockville Town Square Facebook page
Rock the Rink — Rockville — Friday
Rockville Town Square’s ice rink will host Rock the Rink Skates on Friday, in which Washington Capitals fans who wear team gear will receive a free skate rental.
There will also be appearances by Capitals mascot Slapshot and the team’s hockey ambassador, Haley Skarupa, who grew up in Rockville and won a gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics. The event starts at 5:30 p.m.
Brian Ganz concert — North Bethesda — Saturday
Pianist Brian Ganz celebrates 10 years of performing the complete works of Frédéric Chopin by performing Chopin’s “The Growth of Genius” at the Music Center at Strathmore. The performance starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets range in price from $29 to $79, with a 25% discount for active and retired military members. Additionally, tickets are $10 for college students and free for children ages 7 to 17.
Beethoven concert — Bethesda — Saturday
The Heimat Quartet will perform Beethoven 250 at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Bethesda’s Bannockburn neighborhood on Saturday. The Heimat Quartet was founded in 2014 in Boston and is affiliated with Shenandoah Conservatory.
The concert will be at 5 p.m. followed by a wine-and-cheese reception.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and free for children and full-time students.
Mount Vernon Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra — Rockville — Sunday
The Bender JCC of Greater Washington in Rockville presents,“When Bach Met Bloch” — a performance by the Mount Vernon Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra.
The concert will feature works from Bach “Cello Suites” and Ernest Bloch’s “From Jewish Life.” There will be a children’s performance at 11 a.m. and a chamber music concert at 2 p.m.
Performances are free, but guests are asked to register at benderjccgw.org/concerts.
