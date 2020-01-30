 Weekend Events: Rock the Rink; Brian Ganz plays Chopin
  • .2020
  • .Weekend Events: Rock the Rink; Brian Ganz plays Chopin

Weekend Events: Rock the Rink; Brian Ganz plays Chopin

What’s happening Jan. 31 through Feb. 2

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Rock the Rink resized

From Rockville Town Square Facebook page

Rock the Rink — Rockville — Friday

Rockville Town Square’s ice rink will host Rock the Rink Skates on Friday, in which Washington Capitals fans who wear team gear will receive a free skate rental.

There will also be appearances by Capitals mascot Slapshot and the team’s hockey ambassador, Haley Skarupa, who grew up in Rockville and won a gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics. The event starts at 5:30 p.m.

Brian Ganz
Brian Ganz (submitted photo)

Brian Ganz concert — North Bethesda — Saturday

Pianist Brian Ganz celebrates 10 years of performing the complete works of Frédéric Chopin by performing Chopin’s “The Growth of Genius” at the Music Center at Strathmore. The performance starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $29 to $79, with a 25% discount for active and retired military members. Additionally, tickets are $10 for college students and free for children ages 7 to 17.

Beethoven concert — Bethesda — Saturday

The Heimat Quartet will perform Beethoven 250 at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Bethesda’s Bannockburn neighborhood on Saturday. The Heimat Quartet was founded in 2014 in Boston and is affiliated with Shenandoah Conservatory.

The concert will be at 5 p.m. followed by a wine-and-cheese reception.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and free for children and full-time students.

Mount Vernon Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra — Rockville — Sunday

The Bender JCC of Greater Washington in Rockville presents,“When Bach Met Bloch” — a performance by the Mount Vernon Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra.

The concert will feature works from Bach “Cello Suites” and Ernest Bloch’s “From Jewish Life.” There will be a children’s performance at 11 a.m. and a chamber music concert at 2 p.m.

Performances are free, but guests are asked to register at benderjccgw.org/concerts.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Police Symbol

Montgomery County police ID body found in wooded area

Review by medical examiner still underway
White Oak

Montgomery early voting center bill debated in Annapolis

State delegates question election officials about White Oak site
Paint Branch

Male student brought BB gun into Paint Branch High School

School resource officer reportedly found gun in backpack

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested