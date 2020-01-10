 Weekend Events: Nat King Cole tribute; Cinema art
  • .2020
  • .Weekend Events: Nat King Cole tribute; Cinema art

Weekend Events: Nat King Cole tribute; Cinema art

What’s happening Jan. 10 through 12

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Cole resized

Nat King Cole Tribute — Gaithersburg — Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Arts on the Green presents “Unforgettable – A Tribute to Nat King Cole” at the Arts Barn in Gaithersburg. Don Dillingham and the North Metro Jazz Collective performs. The performances are at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for students ages 15 to 21.

Cinema art — Bethesda — Sunday

Cinema Art Bethesda presents the Japanese film “Shoplifters.” The 2-hour film has English subtitles and was nominated for an Oscar in 2019 as the Best Foreign Film. The screening will be at Landmark’s Bethesda Row Cinema at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at https://cinemaartbethesda.org. There will also be refreshments and discussion after the film.

Music for your eyes — Silver Spring — Sunday

CREATE Arts Center in Silver Spring hosts a workshop for adult musicians who can express their musical selves by creating mixed-media artwork with colored paper, sheet music, notes and other music imagery. The class is from 3 to 6 p.m. and costs $60. More information can be found at https://createartscenter.org/programs/art-for-adults/.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Dog Haus resized

Small Bites: Dog Haus holding grand opening in Gaithersburg this month

Plus: Grill/bowling lounge targeting early February for opening in Silver Spring
Vision Zero

Pedestrian crashes increase in 2019 on Montgomery County roads

Fatalities stay at same level
morning-notes

MVA opens more REAL ID appointments as deadline approaches

Plus: Ledecky promotes STEM education, Montgomery County reports no disposed rape kits

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Internships |

Calleva

Summer 2020 Intern |

CNN

Assistant Facility Manager |

Maryland National Capital Park

Project Coordinator |

OmnicomHealthGroup

Activism and Outreach Intern |

World Wildlife Fund (WWF)

Accounts Receivable Specialist |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Media Relations Specialist |

JBS International, Inc.

Financial Representative |

Fidelity Investments

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested