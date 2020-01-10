Weekend Events: Nat King Cole tribute; Cinema art
What’s happening Jan. 10 through 12
Nat King Cole Tribute — Gaithersburg — Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Arts on the Green presents “Unforgettable – A Tribute to Nat King Cole” at the Arts Barn in Gaithersburg. Don Dillingham and the North Metro Jazz Collective performs. The performances are at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for students ages 15 to 21.
Cinema art — Bethesda — Sunday
Cinema Art Bethesda presents the Japanese film “Shoplifters.” The 2-hour film has English subtitles and was nominated for an Oscar in 2019 as the Best Foreign Film. The screening will be at Landmark’s Bethesda Row Cinema at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at https://cinemaartbethesda.org. There will also be refreshments and discussion after the film.
Music for your eyes — Silver Spring — Sunday
CREATE Arts Center in Silver Spring hosts a workshop for adult musicians who can express their musical selves by creating mixed-media artwork with colored paper, sheet music, notes and other music imagery. The class is from 3 to 6 p.m. and costs $60. More information can be found at https://createartscenter.org/programs/art-for-adults/.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com