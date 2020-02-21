 Weekend Events: Budapest Festival Orchestra; Play in a Day
What’s happening Feb. 21 through 23

By Dan Schere
Budapest Festival Orchestra — North Bethesda — Friday

The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda presents a performance by the Budapest Festival Orchestra. The performance will feature selections from the late-Romantic composers Mahler and Dvořák. The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Friday and tickets range from $40 to $105, depending on seating.

Fridays on the farm — Poolesville — Friday

Rocklands Farm Winery in Poolesville hosts Fridays on the farm. The event on Friday will feature local songwriter Stefan Edward from 6 to 9 p.m. There will also be wine by the glass and Spanish paella and tapas. Admission is free.

Play in a Day — Bethesda — Saturday

Six theater companies from throughout the greater Washington region will write, direct, rehearse and perform original productions on Saturday as part of Play in a Day, which is sponsored by the Bethesda Urban Partnership and the Bethesda Arts & Entertainment District.

The performance is at 8 p.m. at Imagination Stage in downtown Bethesda. Tickets are $15 and sold at bethesda.org.

CatVideoFest 2020 — Silver Spring — Saturday and Sunday

The AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring hosts CatVideoFest 2020, which is a screening of cat videos from countless hours of unique submissions, animations, music videos and internet powerhouses.

The screenings are Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. both days. Tickets are $13 for general admission, $11 for senior citizens and $8 for children.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

