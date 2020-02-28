Weekend events: Adult fan fiction; Dance your way into 2020
What’s happening Feb. 28 through March 1
Adult Fan Fiction World Championships — Bethesda — Friday
The Writer’s Center in Bethesda hosts a raucous, raunchy night of parody erotica from writers and comedians throughout the greater Washington, D.C., region on Friday. Audience members decide the topics.
The show starts at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7:30. This event is recommended for those 18 and older. Attendees can pay what they want at the door.
Dance your way into 2020 — Gaithersburg — Saturday
Kentlands Mansion in Gaithersburg presents an evening of swing dancing on Saturday, with no prior experience required. Beginner classes start at 6:30 p.m. and open dancing lasts from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Admission is $30, with non-alcoholic refreshments included in the price. There will also be a cash bar.
Wine and Beer for a Leap Year — Chevy Chase — Saturday
The Women’s Club of Chevy Chase hosts an evening in which local experts will introduce regional wines and beers along with appetizer pairings on Saturday. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and pairing highlights will be held on the half hour through 8 p.m.
Tickets for a member and a guest are $30, and $40 for nonmembers. Attendees are asked to RSVP to info@wcccmaryland.org.
Fairy tale campfire — Bethesda — Sunday
Locust Grove Nature Center in Bethesda hosts a campfire event in which attendees can make magic wands using natural materials and listen to fairy tales while roasting marshmallows over the fire.
The event is geared for children ages 3 to 10 and runs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Admission is $7.
