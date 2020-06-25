Strathmore announces five events, starting with outdoor installation in October
Four other events with music and dance added to 2021 calendar
"Step Afrika! – Drumfolk" is scheduled to be held at Strathmore in June 2021
After canceling months of events because of the coronavirus pandemic, Strathmore is now getting back to putting them on the schedule.
Strathmore in a press release on Thursday announced one event it will host in October and four others in 2021.
The first is an outdoor projection installation called “Monuments: Creative Forces.” The installation will show the work of Australian digital artist Craig Walsh. Digital images will be projected throughout the Strathmore grounds, according to a press release on the newly scheduled events.
The images of six regional individuals will be featured. “Moving images of their faces will be matched to trees on the Strathmore campus,” the press release says.
The installation will run from Oct. 2 to 25.
The 2021 events announced in Thursday’s press release are:
- Feb. 19: “Making the Music,” with singer-songwriters Anais Mitchell, Duncan Sheik and Shaina Taub “sharing their songs and stories in an intimate and unique collaborative concert”
- March 15: “Songs of Our Native Daughters,” a program that “portrays the often-overlooked suffering, resilience and agency of black women in the face of intersectional oppression throughout American history.”
- April 1 and 2: “Parable of the Sower,” a theatrical concert that “brings together over 30 original anthems drawn from 200 years of black music to recreate Octavia Butler’s sci-fi, Afrofuturist novel.”
- June (date TBD): “Step Afrika! – Drumbeat,” exploring a transformative moment in American history” — a 1739 uprising initiated by 20 enslaved Africans — “and honor the survival and evolution of a cultural ethos through rhythm, music, and dance.”
As COVID-19 spread through the region in March, and the state ordered businesses to shut down and prevent large crowds from gathering, the Music Center at Strathmore had to cancel events.
The last event was on March 12, and Strathmore closed for live events on March 14. Many activities moved online instead.
“Strathmore will continue tracking regulations and reevaluate opening when it is deemed safe to do so,” the press release on Thursday says. “The organization is committed to presenting the five newly announced events in spite of extended closures.”