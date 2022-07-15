County recreation department offers weeklong summer camps for kids

Getty Images

Looking for something fun for the kids to do this summer? The Montgomery County Department of Recreation is offering an assortment of activities over the next few weeks.

Summer Fun Centers

These programs are designed for children ages 6 to 12. Sessions last from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and campers must bring their own lunch and drink.

Activities include making new friends, crafts, sports, games and music.

Each session lasts one week in August, and the cost is $65 for county residents or $85 for non-residents.

Available sessions are located at the East County Community Recreation Center in Silver Spring and White Oak Community Recreation Center in Silver Spring.

Parents can register their campers online here.

Learn Music Now

Campers from ages 5 to 12 participating in Learn Music Now will be introduced to musical instruments such as the piano, guitar, violin, drums and voice.

The camp features musical games, crafts and projects. Campers will play each instrument through the week, with instruments differing between morning and afternoon sessions.

The camp will provide loaner instruments, which campers are welcome to take home at night.

One-week sessions run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or from 1 to 5 p.m. There is availability throughout the rest of July and August. The cost is $225 for county residents and $240 for non-residents.

Sessions are available at the Potomac Community Recreation Center in Potomac, Carderock Springs Elementary School in Bethesda and Wheaton Community Recreation Center in Wheaton.

Parents can register their campers online here.

Multi Sports Camp

At this sports camp, campers are grouped by skill level and divided into small groups for instructional training and games.

Campers will learn the fundamentals of basketball, soccer and flag football.

One-week sessions run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in July and August. The cost is $249 for county residents and $264 for non-residents.

Available sessions are at the Potomac Community Recreation Center field in Potomac and the Jane E. Lawton Community Recreation Center in Chevy Chase.

Parents can register their campers online here.

Future Chefs Camp

This camp is designed for participants ages 7 to 14 to develop culinary skills.

Planned around a weekly theme, each day offers a new experience incorporating culinary skills that build over time.

Before camp starts, a list of ingredients and supplies will be emailed to students.

The virtual session lasts one week and runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $150 for county residents or $165 for non-residents.

Parents can register their campers online here.

Therapeutic Recreation Camps

These camps are specifically designed for individuals with disabilities, focusing on campers’ unique abilities. Trained staff provide highly structured adapted activities, with a ratio of generally one staff member to four participants.

There are camps for swimming, splashing and general fun.

Each session is one week long with full day sessions running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and afternoon sessions from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sessions vary in age ranges and costs for campers.

Available sessions in July and August are located at Earle B. Wood Middle School in Rockville, Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center in Silver Spring and Upper County Community Recreation Center in Gaithersburg.

Parents can register their campers online here.

Christine Zhu of Gaithersburg, a rising junior who is studying journalism and Spanish at the University of Maryland, is the Bethesda Beat summer intern.