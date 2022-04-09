Teachers union supports Elrich in re-election bid for Montgomery County executive

A union for Montgomery County Public Schools teachers is backing Marc Elrich in his bid to win a second term as county executive.

Elrich is facing four challengers in a July 19 Democratic primary — businessman David Blair, Council Members Tom Hucker and Hans Riemer, and Peter James, the CEO of a tech company.

“As a former educator, Marc Elrich understands the need for prioritizing public education and ensuring that educators and students are accounted for,” Montgomery County Education Association President Jennifer Martin said in a statement with the union’s announcement. “Mr. Elrich has continuously proposed budgets and initiatives that ensure educators can effectively instruct our children.”

No Republicans have filed to run in the race. The filing deadline is April 15.

In its third round of 2022 endorsements, MCEA also endorsed two candidates for school board — Grace Rivera-Oven in District 1 and Valerie Coll in District 5.

Both school board races are contested. The other District 1 candidates who have filed to run are Jay Guan and Esther Wells. Wells filed on Friday, a day after MCEA made its latest endorsement list public.

Jody Docca currently holds the District 1 seat. She has not said publicly if she plans to run for a fifth term on the board.

The other District 5 candidates are Brenda Wolff, who holds the seat now, and Dawn Iannaco-Hahn.

In an earlier round of endorsements, MCEA backed Julie Yang, who is challenging incumbent Scott Joftus in District 3.

The union has not indicated a preference in the race for an at-large seat on the board. The candidates are incumbent Karla Silvestre, Michael Fryar and J. Domenic Giandomenico.

In two earlier rounds of endorsements, MCEA supported every incumbent state lawmaker from Montgomery County seeking election or re-election to General Assembly seats.

The union also has made its picks for County Council seats in seven districts and at large. The union supported four of the five County Council members seeking re-election to their seats. Gabe Albornoz was the only one of the five not to be endorsed. The union did not explain why.