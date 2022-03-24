The State Board of Elections is awaiting the results of redistricting lawsuits before posting the correct Montgomery County Council districts for candidates.

Currently, the state Board of Elections’ filing page lists County Council candidates under the old structure — at-large plus five districts.

But county voters approved a ballot measure in 2020 increasing the County Council from nine to eleven members. A new map approved by the County Council in December splits Montgomery County into seven districts instead of five.

Even though candidates are filing to run in the seven districts, the State Board of Elections lists them in the five districts they would be in under the old map.

Currently, there are lawsuits challenging the new maps for state legislative districts for General Assembly seats and for Maryland’s eight congressional seats.

“Updating the statewide voter registration database to reflect new county, state and congressional lines is dependent on the resolution of ongoing litigation,” Nikki Charlson, the deputy administrator of the Maryland Board of Elections, wrote in an email. “Once the courts issue final decisions, the local boards of elections will update the database to reflect the new districts.”

Charlson and Alysoun McLaughlin, the acting director of the county’s Board of Elections, noted that a page on the county Board of Elections site lists candidates in their new districts, following the seven-district map. Starting this week, the state board’s candidate filing page has included a note at the top linking to that page.

However, as of Thursday afternoon, that list was last updated on March 11. Any candidate who filed since then is not listed.

McLaughlin said in an interview that the redistricting process at the state level is affecting the local council districts, because of the chance that precinct lines would be affected.

Precinct lines need to be updated once the new state legislative and congressional maps are finalized, McLaughlin said. And state and local election officials won’t know what those will be until the courts rule on the pending lawsuits, she said.

“The bigger picture is that our challenge is that the process is linear, and candidates’ districts are maintained in the same district as voter districts … [and] precinct lines need to be updated in the statewide registration database,” McLaughlin said.

The court challengers prompted the Maryland Court of Appeals to postpone the primary from June 28 to July 19. McLaughlin said election officials are watching to see if the primary is delayed further.

Cary Lamari, a Democrat running in County Council District 5 — which includes White Oak, Fairland, Burtonsville and parts of Leisure World — said the inconsistent information makes it tougher to reach voters.

Lamari said in an interview that he recently tried to participate in a Leisure World forum, but organizers told him he wasn’t a candidate in the district. He quickly corrected them, using the new district boundaries that the County Council approved.

He said local and state officials should update their candidate filing lists.

Reardon Sullivan, chair of the county’s Republican Central Committee, said in an interview that even though the council districts are finalized, there still is a “moving target” with the state and congressional districts.

The new state legislative districts could affect the overall membership of the central committee, he said.

That’s because under the new state legislative map, which is being challenged in court, District 9A, which was in Howard County before, now covers some of the northeastern part of Montgomery County, too.

Sullivan and Arthur Edmunds, the chair of the county’s Democratic Central Committee, said the court’s decision on the legislative map will affect how many members sit on their respective committees.

McLaughlin said there is going to be a significant “time crunch” this election cycle compared to the last time the congressional map was challenged statewide in the redistricting process. After the court decisions, election officials must make sure that residences and voters are in the correct precincts and that there are enough polling places for each precinct, per state law, she said.

“We started off with the census data being received late, and we have a gubernatorial election in 2022, so we can’t proceed with redistricting in multiple steps the way that we did 10 years ago,” McLaughlin said.

County Council candidates and districts

Here is a list of all Montgomery County Council candidates who have filed as of Thursday, including their political party and their district, according to the new county map. Incumbents are italicized. The new map is above.

District 1 (Bethesda, most of Chevy Chase, Potomac, Travilah)

Andrew Friedson (D)

District 2 (North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville, Germantown, Clarksburg)

Marilyn Balcombe (D)

William Roberts (D)

Lorna Phillips Forde (D)

Dan Cuda (R)

District 3 (Rockville, Gaithersburg)

Sidney Katz (D)

Christa Tichy (D)

Robert Wu (D)

Tiquia Bennett (D)

George Hernandez (R)

District 4 (North Bethesda, Kensington, Silver Spring, Takoma Park)

Kate Stewart (D)

Amy Ginsburg (D)

John Zittrauer (D)

Cheryl Riley (R)

District 5 (Four Corners, White Oak, Colesville, Burtonsville)

Brian Anleu (D)

Fatmata Barrie (D)

Christopher Bolton (D)

Daniel Koroma (D)

Kristin Mink (D)

William “Chip” Montier (D)

Jeremiah Pope (D)

Cary Lamari (D)

District 6 (Wheaton, Forest Glen, Glenmont, Aspen Hill)

Natali Fani Gonzalez (D)

Omar Lazo (D)

Maricé Morales (D)

Mark Trullinger (D)

District 7 (Derwood, Olney, Ashton, Brookeville, Laytonsville, Montgomery Village, Damascus)

Dawn Luedtke (D)

Andrew Einsmann (D)

Jacqueline Manger (D)

Paul Schwartz (D)

Ben Wikner (D)

Paul Geller (D)

At-large (entire county, four seats)

Gabe Albornoz (D)

Brandy Brooks (D)

Evan Glass (D)

Scott Goldberg (D)

Will Jawando (D)

Laurie-Anne Sayles (D)

Christopher Fiotes (R)

Lenard Lieber (R)

Dwight Patel (R)

