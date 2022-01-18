Council support early voting site at community center in Aspen Hill

County Council members signaled their support for another early voting site in Montgomery County — in Aspen Hill — for the upcoming elections.

If approved, the site, at the Bauer Drive Community Recreation Center, would be the county’s 14th for early voting.

The state Board of Elections still needs to approve the recommendation, which County Executive Marc Elrich and County Council members both support.

Previously, the county’s Board of Elections agreed to add early voting sites in White Oak and North Potomac, which the state Board of Elections approved in December, giving the county 13. The full list is posted on the county Board of Elections website.

For the Aspen Hill location, the state board was waiting until the County Council and Elrich formally agreed with the county board’s recommendation.

The state Board of Elections is scheduled to meet Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. If the state board approves the new location, the county government would pay to operate the site.

David Naimon, the secretary of the county’s Board of Elections, told council members that the new voting site would alleviate demand on other nearby polling places. Its proximity to a shopping center would be convenient for nearby residents, he added.

Early voting for the 2022 primaries is scheduled from June 16 to 23. The primary election is scheduled for June 28.

The same sites are used for early voting for both the primaries and the general election in November.

