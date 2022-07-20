Bushell leading in clerk of court race

Karen Bushell. File photo

This story was updated at 9:50 a.m. on July 20, 2022, to include the latest vote totals

Montgomery County Circuit Court clerk Karen Bushell was leading challenger Alan Bowser in the Democratic primary Tuesday night.

As of 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Bushell had 38,620 votes (68.70%) to Bowser’s 17,599 (31.30%), according to the State Board of Elections results of early voting and with 246 of 258 election-day precincts reporting.

Bushell was appointed clerk in the spring of 2021 following the retirement of Barbara Meiklejohn, who had held the job since 2014.

Bushell has worked in the county court system for more than 20 years, including time spent working for judges Katherine Savage and Nelson Rupp.

As of last year, Bushell was managing a staff of 190 employees.

Bushell’s only opponent in the race was Bowser, an attorney in Silver Spring who also has served as chief of staff to state Del. Pamela Queen, and former County Council Member Duchy Trachtenberg. Bowser ran unsuccessfully for clerk in 2014 and 2018.

