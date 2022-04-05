Bethesda Beat presents voters guide for primary election

Bethesda Beat has created a voters guide for the primary election scheduled for July 19.

It has questions and answers about the election and voting process, along with a map showing the location of polling places and early voting centers.

Later, the voters guide will be expanded to include bios and questionnaire answers from county, state and federal candidates who represent Montgomery County.

The filing deadline for candidates has been extended twice — from Feb. 22 to March 22, then again to April 15.

The process has been delayed because of court challenges to Maryland’s congressional and legislative district maps.

The Maryland Court of Appeals pushed back the primary election from June 28 to July 19.