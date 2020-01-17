 Zoës Kitchen to close in Potomac next week
Germantown restaurant will be the only remaining Montgomery County location

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Zoës Kitchen in Potomac is set to close on Jan. 24, leaving the Germantown location as the only one remaining in Montgomery County

The Mediterranean restaurant Zoës Kitchen will close its Potomac location next week, a representative with the restaurant confirmed Thursday.

Vilma Ramos, a shift manager at the restaurant, said in an interview with Bethesda Beat Thursday afternoon that Jan. 24 is the restaurant’s last day.

The restaurant is at 12505 Park Potomac Ave., near a Harris Teeter grocery store and the restaurant Founding Farmers.

With the closing of the Potomac restaurant, the only Zoës Kitchen left in Montgomery County is in Germantown.

News of the restaurant’s closing was first reported by The Moco Show.

