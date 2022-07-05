Zinnia restaurant to open cafe expansion on Wednesday

Photo by Dan Schere

Zinnia, a multi-restaurant concept in Silver Spring, is hosting the grand opening of its cafe on Wednesday.

The menu includes freshly roasted Counter Culture Coffee, as well as breakfast and lunch items such as toast, sandwiches, tacos, burgers and salads.

The cafe will be open during the week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on the weekends from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zinnia director of operations Justin Kaplan-Markley wrote in an email.

There is wifi throughout the property and “plenty of space” to meet with friends and colleagues, Kaplan-Markley wrote.

Zinnia, located at 9201 Colesville Road, initially opened in October with a beer garden and a tavern, Bethesda Beat previously reported.

Christine Zhu of Gaithersburg, a rising junior at the University of Maryland who is studying journalism and Spanish, is the Bethesda Beat summer intern.