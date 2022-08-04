Woodside Deli closes in Rockville

The Woodside Deli in Rockville Christine Zhu

Woodside Deli in Rockville has permanently closed, the restaurant announced on Facebook.

The location opened on North Washington Street in 2010 and has become a “staple” over the years, according to Tuesday’s post.

The owners were not immediately available for comment Thursday.

Woodside’s Silver Spring restaurant opened in 1947 and closed in 2019 after serving the community for more than 70 years.

Effects of the pandemic such as supply chain issues, price and rent increases and staffing shortages contributed to the decision to close, the Facebook post said.

“We fought hard to stay open for our community, to remain a place you could rely on for great food and superior service. But unfortunately, we could not overcome the impacts,” the post said.

Several customers left comments on the post expressing their sadness at the deli’s closure.

“This is so sad. I always looked forward to eating one of the triple decker combo sandwiches since I was a kid. You will be missed!” Michael Dundas commented.

Michele Marotta Seckar wrote that Woodside Deli was her mom’s favorite restaurant in Rockville and that the family would stop by when they were in the area.

In its post, the deli said it will hold a yard sale for patrons interested in purchasing memorabilia and photos. Further details and dates will be announced on Facebook.

The MoCo Show previously reported on the news of the closure.