Willie T’s Seafood Shack to open in June in Silver Spring

Willie T’s Seafood Shack is targeting next month for an opening at 9326 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring, according to a manager at the Virginia location.

The Silver Spring location was supposed to open in April, but the opening date has been a “moving target,” according to John Tang, the manager of Willie T’s in Springfield, Va. He did not have additional details.

Willie T’s serves fried seafood sandwiches such as the Delta catfish, Icelandic cod and gulf shrimp sandwiches. There are also grilled seafood options such as salmon, jumbo lump crabcakes and lobster tail.

Adjacent to Willie T’s will be the fast-casual establishment Be Right Burger, which has a location in Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Representatives from the restaurant could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

The Moco Show previously reported on the impending arrival of Willie T’s and Be Right Burger last year.

