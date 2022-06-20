Virginia mussel bar owner opening ‘new concept’ in former Lahinch space in Potomac

Lahinch Tavern and Grill in Potomac closed at the end of May. Photo by Dan Schere

The hospitality company behind a mussel bar in Virginia says it plans to open a “new concept” in the former home of Lahinch Tavern and Grill in Potomac’s Cabin John Village shopping center.

Alexandria, Va.-based Common Plate Hospitality will open the concept in the space, Managing Partner Chad Sparrow wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Friday. He did not elaborate, writing that the company would have additional details to share next month.

Common Plate Hospitality is the parent company of Augie’s Mussel House and Beer Garden, which specializes in serving mussels and also offers a variety of salads, soups and sandwiches. Common Plate’s other concepts include the Mexican restaurant Urbano 116 and Mason Social, which specializes in modern American cuisine.

Lahinch closed at the end of May after a six-year run.

Store Reporter first reported on the future plans for the space last week.

Common Plate also had announced a year ago that they planned to open a food hall in Friendship Heights near the Metro station. On Friday, Sparrow wrote that the food hall is on track to open in the fourth quarter of this year.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com