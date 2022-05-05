Virginia-based Cuban restaurant coming to downtown Bethesda

Photo by Jennice Rodriguez

The Cuban restaurant Cubasi Bistro, based in Sterling, Va., plans to open a second location in Bethesda at 4710 Bethesda Ave., according to owner Sigfrido Rodriguez. The restaurant will be on the bottom floor of The Seasons Luxury Apartments.

Rodriguez told Bethesda Beat on Thursday morning that he expects to open the restaurant in about two weeks.

According to the menu at the Virginia location, Cubasi Bistro serves Cuban sandwiches with roast pork, ham, chicken and beef, along with sides such as rice, black beans and fried plantains. The restaurant also features heavier entrees such as pork ribs, a pork chop, skirt steak, Churrasco, chicken with vegetables and seafood entrees.

Sandwiches are $15.95 each while most of the heavier main courses are around $20, according to the Virginia location’s menu.

The Moco Show previously reported Wednesday on Cubasi’s impending arrival.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com