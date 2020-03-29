Urban Bar-B-Que closing its original location in Rockville on Sunday
Restaurant has been there more than 17 years
The original Urban Bar-B-Que location at 2007 Chapman Ave. in Rockville will close on Sunday
Photo from Google Street View
Urban Bar-B-Que plans to close one of its two Rockville locations at the end of dinner service on Sunday, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page.
The business wrote on Facebook on Friday that the restaurant at 2007 Chapman Ave. in Rockville, which is closing, is Urban Bar-B-Que’s original location and has been there for more than 17 years.
Urban Bar-B-Que lists five other locations on its website. The only other one in Montgomery County is at 5566 Norbeck Road in Rockville.
The Maryland barbecue chain also serves wings, chili bowls and tacos, among other foods.
“We raised our children in this store, we partnered with numerous schools, churches and charities at this store, we have forged life-long friendships at this store,” the post said.
The Facebook post did not give a reason why the Chapman Avenue restaurant was closing.
Urban Bar-B-Que has been serving only takeout and delivery since March 16, when Gov. Larry Hogan ordered that all restaurants close for sit-down service due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
