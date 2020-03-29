 Urban Bar-B-Que closing its original location in Rockville on Sunday
  • .2020
  • .Urban Bar-B-Que closing its original location in Rockville on Sunday

Urban Bar-B-Que closing its original location in Rockville on Sunday

Restaurant has been there more than 17 years

By Dan Schere
| Published:

The original Urban Bar-B-Que location at 2007 Chapman Ave. in Rockville will close on Sunday

Photo from Google Street View

Urban Bar-B-Que plans to close one of its two Rockville locations at the end of dinner service on Sunday, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page.

The business wrote on Facebook on Friday that the restaurant at 2007 Chapman Ave. in Rockville, which is closing, is Urban Bar-B-Que’s original location and has been there for more than 17 years.

Urban Bar-B-Que lists five other locations on its website. The only other one in Montgomery County is at 5566 Norbeck Road in Rockville.

The Maryland barbecue chain also serves wings, chili bowls and tacos, among other foods.

“We raised our children in this store, we partnered with numerous schools, churches and charities at this store, we have forged life-long friendships at this store,” the post said.

The Facebook post did not give a reason why the Chapman Avenue restaurant was closing.

Urban Bar-B-Que has been serving only takeout and delivery since March 16, when Gov. Larry Hogan ordered that all restaurants close for sit-down service due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Montgomery County schools will begin first phase of online learning Monday

Students will hear from teachers starting Wednesday for updates on schedules

Montgomery County rises to 301 coronavirus cases

State total increases to 1,239

Montgomery County has about 1,500 hospital beds. It needs 500 more.

County official says current supplies would only last up to three weeks under a surge

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Marketing Buyer |

GEICO

Accounting Intern |

B.F. Saul Company

Office Services Specialist |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

User Experience Designer |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Part-Time Lead House Manager |

Round House Theatre

Director, Office of Communications |

FDA

Media Director |

hz

Sales Operations Manager (This position is expected to be funded for 3 years) |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending