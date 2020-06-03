Union Jack’s closes in Gaithersburg
British pub had been in Rio for six years
Logo from Union Jack's Facebook page
The British pub Union Jack’s has closed its restaurant in Gaithersburg’s Rio Lakefront shopping area.
The restaurant announced on its Facebook page last weekend that it was closing Monday. No reason was given for the closing.
“With great sadness and unavoidable regret, it is time to say goodbye to our home here at the Rio Lakefront,” the post stated.
Union Jack’s had been in Rio for six years, the restaurant wrote in the post.
The Gaithersburg location was the last in Montgomery County. Union Jack’s previously had a restaurant in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle, but it closed in February 2016.
There are locations in Columbia and Annapolis, according to the chain’s website.
