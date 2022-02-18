Underground Pizza in Silver Spring to open Saturday for takeout

Photo courtesy of Evan Weinstein

Underground Pizza, a pandemic-born business specializing in Detroit-style pizzas, is planning an opening in the former Olazzo space in downtown Silver Spring on Saturday.

The restaurant will initially only be open on weekends for takeout, its owner says.

“We’re just gonna do Saturday and Sunday, and then we’re gonna do some limited weekends through the month, and then open with regular hours. We’re just taking our time,” owner Evan Weinstein told Bethesda Beat on Thursday.

Weinstein said this weekend’s service will be takeout only, and delivery might start later this month. He estimated that dine-in service could start in April.

Olazzo announced in April 2021 that it had closed permanently due to complications from the pandemic.

Weinstein started Underground initially as a ghost kitchen concept during the pandemic, and later opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Baltimore.

Last year, Underground announced that it would be taking over the former Olazzo space at 8235 Georgia Ave., Source of the Spring reported.

Detroit-style pizzas are baked in a rectangular pan, and are made of focaccia crust. Underground serves pizzas that include the Tiger King (meat lover’s), pepperoni, pesto, mushroom and vegan chicken parmesan.

“We’ll probably start with more of a pop-up menu, which has a lot of our pizzas on it anyway. And then just continue to grow it out,” Weinstein said on Thursday.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com