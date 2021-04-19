Two Italian restaurants opening in downtown Bethesda in 2022

Two Italian restaurants, Aventino and AP Pizza, are coming to 4747 Bethesda Ave. in mid-2022. File photo

Two Italian restaurants owned by the parent company Red Stone will open next year in the mixed-use building at 4747 Bethesda Ave. in Bethesda, the company has confirmed.

Aventino will specialize in Roman cuisine, with appetizers, pasta and more, along with cocktails and spritzes, according to a press release.

AP Pizza Shop will serve Italian coffee and pastries in the morning. Lunch will feature paninis. Pizza will be served in the evening.

Both Aventino and AP Pizza are scheduled to open in mid-2022, according to the press release.

Chief Mike Friedman, Colin McDonough, Gareth Croke and Mike O’Malley are opening both restaurants.

AP Pizza is a more casual version of Red Stone’s two full service All Purpose Pizza restaurants in Washington, D.C. Red Stone’s other restaurants include The Red Hen and Boundary Stone, which are both in D.C.

Robert Dyer previously reported the plans for 4747 Bethesda Ave.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com