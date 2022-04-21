True Food Kitchen opening Monday in Gaithersburg’s rio development

True Food Kitchen is set to open Monday in Gaithersburg's rio development Photo by Fredde Lieberman

True Food Kitchen, a restaurant specializing in healthy foods, is scheduled to open in Gaithersburg’s rio development on Monday, according to its developer.

Laurie Yankowski, a spokeswoman for Peterson Companies, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat that Monday is the official opening for the restaurant on Rio Boulevard.

Additionally, within the next month the doughnut eatery Donutchew is set to open on Boardwalk Place and LensCrafters store is set to open on Grand Corner Avenue, Yankowski wrote.

Additionally, the local Thai restaurant chain Tara Thai has permanently closed its location in rio, Yankowski confirmed.

Tara Thai has locations throughout the greater Washington region, including in Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall and Rockville’s Montrose Crossing.

Tara Thai’s website states the Gaithersburg restaurant had closed due to a plumbing problem, but didn’t indicate that the closure was permanent. It was not clear when the closure ocurred. Representatives from the restaurant did not have additional details Thursday.

The Moco Show previously reported Wednesday on Tara Thai’s permanent closure.

