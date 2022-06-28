Trippy Tacos to open first restaurant location in Silver Spring

Trippy Tacos is opening its first brick-and-mortar location next week at 12134 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring. Photo provided

DMV food truck Trippy Tacos is opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Silver Spring next week.

The restaurant, located at 12134 Georgia Ave., will offer tacos, quesadillas, nachos, mulitas, tortas and burritos. There will also be an expanded menu of breakfast items—such as breakfast tacos and burritos—as well as loaded nacho fries, pupusa pizza and more, according to a press release.

The Trippy Tacos food truck remains available on the street and for catering and private events.

The grand opening weekend occurs on July 8 starting at 6 p.m. and July 9 starting at 11:30 a.m. All attendees will receive a free taco.

Regular hours will be Monday and Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Food truck hours and locations vary.

Christine Zhu of Gaithersburg, a rising junior at the University of Maryland who is studying journalism and Spanish, is the Bethesda Beat summer intern.