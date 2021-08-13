The Grilled Oyster Company reopens in Gaithersburg

The Grilled Oyster has opened in its new space in Gaithersburg's Kentlands development. Photos by Dan Schere.

The seafood restaurant The Grilled Oyster Company has moved into its new digs in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood, almost four months after closing in Potomac.

The new restaurant, at 200 Main St., is about one-third the size of the old space in Potomac, but owners Rick and Valerie Dugan said it’s the right size for their current needs.

The Dugans opened The Grilled Oyster in September 2012 in the Cabin John Village shopping center. They opened a second location in D.C. a few years later, but it closed in 2019.

In late April, the Dugans closed The Grilled Oyster in Potomac due to a redevelopment of the shopping center that involves demolishing the space. They wanted the new restaurant to be in a smaller space that would be more intimate, and where it would be easier to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, Valerie Dugan said this week.

The dining room seats about 40, the bar area seats about a dozen and the outside patio seats about 16, Valerie said.

“I think we’re in a better place in a restaurant this size to deal with the impacts of a second round [of COVID-19] than we were in Potomac,” she said. “I think that people love to sit outside, and I’m glad we have this great patio.”

The restaurant is also closer to the Dugans’ home in the Kentlands, where they have lived for 23 years.

“We’re looking forward to seeing a lot of people we know and making a lot of new friends. It’s a really walkable community. People love that they can walk to dinner,” Valerie said.

Much of the décor from the Potomac restaurant remains, the Dugans said. Several of their friends have donated artwork, and one friend drew the “Raw Bar” design on the wall near the bar.

The Grilled Oyster will initially be open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m. The restaurant will eventually serve a weekend brunch and a lunch menu, hopefully by next month, Valerie said.

The restaurant will also periodically offer different types of seafood specials, she said.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com