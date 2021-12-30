Ten Montgomery County eateries that opened in 2021

Hank Dietle's Tavern in North Bethesda reopened this past summer after a fire destroyed it in 2018. Photo by Dan Schere

A year ago, Bethesda Beat brought you 20 restaurants that closed in 2020, to conclude what had been a particularly challenging year for restaurateurs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the pandemic has continued this year, developments on the restaurant front have been more positive.

José Andrés, the well-known D.C. area chef and Bethesda resident, opened one of his latest concepts, Spanish Diner. Hank Dietle’s Tavern made its return to Rockville Pike three years after a fire destroyed it.

And Bethesda Row shoppers can now buy 6-ounce cookies.

Here are 10 Montgomery County eateries that opened in 2021:

