Taylor Gourmet in Pike & Rose has closed

The Washington-area sandwich chain Taylor Gourmet has permanently closed its North Bethesda location in Pike & Rose. The company says the COVID-19 pandemic was the reason.

In a statement to Bethesda Beat on Tuesday, the company confirmed the closure and wrote that the pandemic has had “continual effects on restaurants, and we were no different.”

“We weathered the pandemic as long as we could, but were not able to overcome the challenges,” the company wrote.

Taylor Gourmet’s Pike & Rose location was the sandwich chain’s last in Montgomery County.

As of 2018, Taylor Gourmet operated the Pike & Rose location, as well as others in downtown Bethesda and downtown Silver Spring. But that year, the chain filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, closing all 17 locations in the D.C. region.

One year later, some of the shuttered eateries reopened, including the Pike & Rose location.

The Moco Show previously reported Taylor Gourmet’s closing on Monday.

