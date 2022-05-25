Tacombi now open in downtown Bethesda

Photos by Dan Schere

The taco restaurant Tacombi opened Tuesday at 4749 Bethesda Ave.

Tacombi serves a variety of tacos that include Baja crispy fish, al pastor (pork and pineapple), carne asada, marinated chicken, and sweet potato with black bean. Other items include quesadillas and burritos. The restaurant also serves beer and cocktails.

Tacombi first opened in New York City, and has since expanded to include the greater Washington, D.C., region. There is an Arlington, Va., location in addition to the Bethesda eatery.

