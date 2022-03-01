Taco Bamba to open second Montgomery County location in Gaithersburg

Photo from Getty Images

Taco Bamba, a regional chain that specializes in gourmet tacos, is planning to open its second Montgomery County location in Gaithersburg’s Quince Orchard shopping center this year, it announced on Tuesday.

Taco Bamba serves a variety of tacos, torta sandwiches and other Mexican fare. Each restaurant has “traditional tacos,” such as carne asada, chorizo sausage and fish, as well as specialty tacos that are slightly more unconventional.

The Gaithersburg location, at 608 Quince Orchard Road, will feature several items specific to that location, according to a press release. Those will include berbere-spiced beef barbacoa tacos, barbecue pork shoulder and fried chicken tacos, a vegetarian torta and a spaghetti quesadilla.

The 2,900-square-foot restaurant will feature indoor seating, a full-service bar and a seasonal patio, according to the press release.

Taco Bamba opened its first Montgomery County location in Rockville’s Congressional Plaza last year.

Chef Victor Albisu, the chain’s founder, said in the press release that Maryland is a “priority area of growth for Taco Bamba” and that there was a long line of customers from around the region when the Rockville location opened last year.

“We can’t wait to build a whole new food and cocktail menu for our friends in Gaithersburg. It’s a town with an eclectic mix of restaurants serving a diverse community that knows good food,” he said in the press release.

Taco Bamba didn’t give an exact opening date for the Gaithersburg location. The press release said the opening would be in the spring.

The chain also plans to open a location in Alexandria, Va., in the spring.

