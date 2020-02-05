Small Bites: The Cuban Corner closes in Rockville
Plus: Chopt coming to Gaithersburg
The Cuban Corner in Rockville recently closed after more than 30 years in business
The Cuban Corner Restaurant closes in Rockville
The Cuban Corner Restaurant, at 825 Hungerford Drive, closed this week after more than 30 years in business, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. The message stated that the owners decided to retire to more time with their family.
“We took pride in sharing rich Cuban culture and cuisine with you throughout the years,” the message read.
The Cuban Corner was known for Cuban cuisine, including Cubano sandwiches, which are made with roast pork, ham and swiss cheese on Cuban bread. Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema once mentioned the restaurant when asked about his favorite Washington, D.C.-area Cuban restaurants during an August 2001 online chat.
Cuban Corner’s closing was first reported by The Moco Show.
Chopt coming to Gaithersburg
Chopt, a chain of fast-casual restaurants serving specialty salad bowls with chicken, pork and various vegetables, is planning to open another Montgomery County establishment in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands shopping area.
The café will be in a 2,605-square-foot space next to MOD Pizza, according to a diagram on the website of Kimco Realty, a real estate firm that manages the Kentlands.
Neither representatives from Kimco nor Chopt’s corporate headquarters could be reached for comment Tuesday. A representative from the Chopt in Gaitherburg’s Crown neighborhood confirmed the Kentlands café opening, but did not offer additional details.
Chopt currently has four eateries in Montgomery County. The other three are in downtown Bethesda, Bethesda’s Wildwood Shopping Center and Rockville’s Congressional Plaza.
The Moco Show first reported Chopt’s tentative Kentlands arrival.
