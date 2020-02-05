 Small Bites: The Cuban Corner closes in Rockville
  • .2020
  • .Small Bites: The Cuban Corner closes in Rockville

Small Bites: The Cuban Corner closes in Rockville

Plus: Chopt coming to Gaithersburg

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Cuban Corner resized

The Cuban Corner in Rockville recently closed after more than 30 years in business

Cuban Corner Facebook Page

The Cuban Corner Restaurant closes in Rockville

The Cuban Corner Restaurant, at 825 Hungerford Drive, closed this week after more than 30 years in business, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. The message stated that the owners decided to retire to more time with their family.

“We took pride in sharing rich Cuban culture and cuisine with you throughout the years,” the message read.

The Cuban Corner was known for Cuban cuisine, including Cubano sandwiches, which are made with roast pork, ham and swiss cheese on Cuban bread. Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema once mentioned the restaurant when asked about his favorite Washington, D.C.-area Cuban restaurants during an August 2001 online chat.

Cuban Corner’s closing was first reported by The Moco Show.

Chopt coming to Gaithersburg

Chopt, a chain of fast-casual restaurants serving specialty salad bowls with chicken, pork and various vegetables, is planning to open another Montgomery County establishment in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands shopping area.

The café will be in a 2,605-square-foot space next to MOD Pizza, according to a diagram on the website of Kimco Realty, a real estate firm that manages the Kentlands.

Neither representatives from Kimco nor Chopt’s corporate headquarters could be reached for comment Tuesday. A representative from the Chopt in Gaitherburg’s Crown neighborhood confirmed the Kentlands café opening, but did not offer additional details.

Chopt currently has four eateries in Montgomery County. The other three are in downtown Bethesda, Bethesda’s Wildwood Shopping Center and Rockville’s Congressional Plaza.

The Moco Show first reported Chopt’s tentative Kentlands arrival.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Laufer resized

Indictment alleges former Walter Reed employee illegally accepted travel, sports tickets

Authorities say gifts from Germantown company were not disclosed
4988338912_e8a49570b7_o

MCPS developing first-of-its-kind LGBTQ class

Curriculum includes history, current events, sociology
Chait resized

Rockville man accused of robbing woman near King Farm ATM

Couple spotted him outside another bank 10 days after reported robbery

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Founders Office Intern |

Radio One

Program Assistant, Program Development and Operations |

The United States Institute of Peace

Graduate Conservation Intern |

Glenstone Museum

Summer Program and Exhibition Intern |

Glen Echo Park

Assistant Restaurant Management |

&pizza

Media Relations Specialist |

JBS International, Inc.

HRIS and Benefits Administrator |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Chief Communications & Marketing Officer |

American Dental Education Association

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested