Small Bites: Taco eatery Tacombi to open at end of May in Bethesda

Photo courtesy of Tacombi

Tacombi planning to open last week of May in Bethesda

Taco eatery Tacombi plans to open at 4749 Bethesda Ave. during the final week of May, the company said in a statement to Bethesda Beat this month.

Tacombi, which got its start in New York City, announced more than a year ago that it would be opening in Bethesda. The location will be the second in the greater Washington, D.C., area, joining another in Arlington, Va., according to a press release.

Tacombi serves a variety of tacos that include Baja crispy fish tacos, al pastor (pork and pineapple), carne asada, marinated chicken, and sweet potato with black bean. Other items include quesadillas and burritos. The restaurant also serves beer and cocktails.

Tacombi’s Bethesda location will be 4,500 square feet, and the restaurant will be adjacent to the Capital Crescent Trail, according to a press release.

Tacombi is one of many new taco eateries that have meandered their way into the Montgomery County market in the last couple of years. Mexicue, another downtown Bethesda taco restaurant, is scheduled to open soon at 4733 Elm St., founder Thomas Kelly told Bethesda Beat in April.

Food truck night coming to Kensington Thursday

The Kensington Business District is hosting a food truck night from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday near the Kensington Service Center on Armory Avenue, according to a post on social media. The trucks will include Corned Beef King, Flipside Gastro, Chix N Stix and Potomac Sweets, according to the post. There will be tables and chairs.

Pickle bar is back at Parkway Deli

The well-known, but recently departed, pickle bar at the Parkway Deli in Silver Spring has returned.

The pickle bar disappeared during the COVID-19 pandemic, a server told The Washington Post last month. But owner Danny Gurewitz said he might bring it back soon.

On Monday, the deli posted on its Facebook page that the pickle bar had returned, along with a photo of it.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com