Small Bites: Silver Spring Wings opening shop in Wheaton

This story was updated at 11:50 a.m. on June 9, 2022, to include more information about BGR’s closing

Silver Spring Wings opening brick-and-mortar location in Wheaton

Silver Spring Wings was only open for five months in 2020 as a takeout and delivery business, operating out of a commercial kitchen on Distribution Circle. But this summer the business plans to relaunch in a brick-and-mortar space in Wheaton.

The business specialized in chicken wings, chicken tenders and seasoned potato wedges, according to its website.

Founder Evan Walton told Bethesda Beat on Wednesday that the new location of Silver Spring Wings will be at 11333 Elkin St., Wheaton. He anticipates opening sometime in either July or August so the shop is ready to serve customers looking to enjoy its products once the NFL football season begins Sept. 8.

BGR: Burgers Grilled Right closing in rio on Saturday

The burger chain BGR: Burgers Grilled Right is closing its location in Gaithersburg’s rio development on Saturday. An employee at another location confirmed the closing to Bethesda Beat on Thursday.

Fred Glick, the president of parent company Amergent Hospitality Group, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Thursday that the Gaithersburg restaurant’s lease expired and they were not able to come to terms on an extension with the landlord. The company is “actively pursuing new locations in the metro area,” he wrote.

Fans of the burger establishment can visit the other two Montgomery County locations in downtown Bethesda and Germantown.

The Moco Show previously reported on BGR’s impending closure in Gaithersburg.

Mandalay reopening in Silver Spring

The Burmese restaurant Mandalay, which closed in late 2021, announced on Facebook this week that it will reopen “soon” at 930 Bonifant St.

Joe Myint, an employee at the restaurant, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Wednesday that they are working on receiving county permits for reopening, but no opening date has been set.

Mandalay opened in College Park more than 20 years ago and moved to Silver Spring in 2004 before closing at the end of October 2021.

