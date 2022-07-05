Small Bites: Scratch Kitchen & Bistro to open in Olney

Getty Images

Scratch Kitchen & Bistro to open in Olney

Family-owned bistro and cafe Scratch Kitchen & Bistro will hold its soft opening July 29.

The restaurant will serve breakfast all day from Tuesdays to Thursdays, the company shared on Instagram. Menu items are made with farm-fresh eggs and locally sourced ingredients.

Scratch Kitchen & Bistro will be located at 18062 Georgia Ave. in Olney.

Brickside in Bethesda has closed

Brickside Food and Drink at 4866 Cordell Ave. has closed, according to the restaurant’s website.

Brickside opened in February 2013 as a sports bar and restaurant with a Prohibition-era theme.

On Tuesday Brickside’s website had a message saying “we regret to inform you that we have decided to move on to new ventures and Brickside is officially closed for business.”

It was not immediately clear what the reason for the closure was. Brickside did not respond to an email or Facebook message from Bethesda Beat on Tuesday.

Bethesda Bagels donates breakfast to Camp Airy after fire

After a massive fire destroyed the dining hall of Camp Airy in Frederick County, Bethesda Bagels headed up to Thurmont to donate bagels and cream cheese to campers and staff.

“When the community needs help, Bethesda Bagels will always answer the call!” the restaurant shared on Facebook.