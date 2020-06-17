 Small Bites: Ramen noodle shop coming to Woodmont Triangle
  • .2020
  • .Small Bites: Ramen noodle shop coming to Woodmont Triangle

Small Bites: Ramen noodle shop coming to Woodmont Triangle

Plus: Peet’s Coffee closes in Chevy Chase

By Dan Schere
| Published:

A ramen noodle shop is coming to Woodmont Triangle at 4901 Fairmont Ave. next to Pitango

Photo by Dan Schere

Ramen noodle shop coming to Woodmont Triangle

A ramen noodle shop will occupy the vacant building next to the newly opened gelato shop Pitango in Bethesda, according to the building’s landlord.

On Tuesday, there was a sign on the building at 4901 Fairmont Ave. that it had been leased. Leonard Greenberg, the founder of landlord Greenhill Companies, said in an interview on Tuesday that a ramen noodle shop will occupy the space. He declined to give additional details.

Peet’s Coffee closes in Chevy Chase

Peet’s Coffee has closed its Chevy Chase location at 5330 Western Ave., a spokeswoman from the company confirmed Wednesday morning.

Meghan O’Donnell of the marketing firm Finn Partners, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on behalf of the company Wednesday that the coffee shop has closed, and included a statement from the company.

“We open and close coffeebars each year for a variety of reasons. While not easy decisions, regional adjustments to our coffeebar presence are important for effectively managing our resources and for developing our business,” the company wrote.

The closing of the Chevy Chase location follows last month’s closing of the downtown Bethesda Peet’s location. 

Robert Dyer first reported the closing of the Chevy Chase Peet’s.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

montgomery-county-logo

County Council says clearer guidance needed for reopening second phase

County-managed pools won’t open on Friday
Coronavirus dept of health photo

Montgomery County stays under 1% in daily increase of COVID-19 cases

13,819 known cases total in county; 664 confirmed deaths
morning-notes

Gaithersburg-based Novavax raising $200M to fund COVID-19, flu vaccine efforts

Plus: Post sportswriter and author with a lyrical touch dies at 81; Wheaton testing site now open twice a week

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending