Small Bites: Ramen noodle shop coming to Woodmont Triangle
Plus: Peet’s Coffee closes in Chevy Chase
A ramen noodle shop is coming to Woodmont Triangle at 4901 Fairmont Ave. next to Pitango
Photo by Dan Schere
Ramen noodle shop coming to Woodmont Triangle
A ramen noodle shop will occupy the vacant building next to the newly opened gelato shop Pitango in Bethesda, according to the building’s landlord.
On Tuesday, there was a sign on the building at 4901 Fairmont Ave. that it had been leased. Leonard Greenberg, the founder of landlord Greenhill Companies, said in an interview on Tuesday that a ramen noodle shop will occupy the space. He declined to give additional details.
Peet’s Coffee closes in Chevy Chase
Peet’s Coffee has closed its Chevy Chase location at 5330 Western Ave., a spokeswoman from the company confirmed Wednesday morning.
Meghan O’Donnell of the marketing firm Finn Partners, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on behalf of the company Wednesday that the coffee shop has closed, and included a statement from the company.
“We open and close coffeebars each year for a variety of reasons. While not easy decisions, regional adjustments to our coffeebar presence are important for effectively managing our resources and for developing our business,” the company wrote.
The closing of the Chevy Chase location follows last month’s closing of the downtown Bethesda Peet’s location.
Robert Dyer first reported the closing of the Chevy Chase Peet’s.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com