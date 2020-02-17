Small Bites: Potbelly Sandwich Shop now open in Friendship Heights
Plus: Brews and Barrels opens in the Kentlands; BurgerIM closes in Wheaton
Potbelly recently opened its latest Montgomery County location in Friendship Heights
Potbelly Facebook Page
Potbelly Sandwich Shop open in Friendship Heights
Potbelly Sandwich Shop opened in Friendship Heights on Friday, a representative with the restaurant said on Monday. The national fast-casual chain serves specialty sandwiches, salads and soups. Most menu items are $10 or less.
The Friendship Heights restaurant is at 4459 Willard Ave., close to the Friendship Heights Metro station and a few blocks from Maryland’s border with Washington, D.C. The space was formerly occupied by Panera Bread.
Potbelly has multiple locations throughout Montgomery County, including Bethesda, Rockville, Silver Spring, Gaithersburg and Germantown.
The Friendship Heights Potbelly is open seven days a week starting at 11 a.m. It closes at 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Brews and Barrels open in the Kentlands
Brews and Barrels Bourbon Bar and Grill, a restaurant serving pub-style foods, had its “soft opening” in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands retail area last Tuesday, a representative from the restaurant said.
Brews and Barrels serves burgers and sandwiches that include a Reuben, pulled pork and bourbon chicken sandwiches. It also has entrees such as fish and chips, baby back ribs and pan seared scallops. Sandwiches are $14 and larger entrees are between $22 and $25.
The restaurant states on its website that it offers craft beer, whiskies and cocktails, although none are advertised on the menu currently.
The restaurant, at 625 Center Point Way, is open from 5 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and from 4 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, said Mike Martin, the restaurant’s bar manager.
Martin said the restaurant will hold a grand opening in a few weeks, at which point the restaurant will expand its hours and add more menu items. Those include lamb shanks, sirloin, crabcakes, wings, sliders and jambalaya.
Martin said the restaurant has happy hour until 7 p.m. On weekdays, there is live music.
The Moco Show previously reported Brews and Barrels’ soft opening.
BurgerIM closes in Westfield Wheaton
The fast-casual burger chain BurgerIM has closed in Westfield Wheaton mall, The Moco Show reported Monday. The California-based chain opened there last year.
BurgerIM has another Montgomery County location in Gaithersburg’s Crown retail area. A representative said he wasn’t aware of any plans for that eatery to close.
BurgerIM’s corporate headquarters could not immediately be reached for comment.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com