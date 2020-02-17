 Small Bites: Potbelly Sandwich Shop now open in Friendship Heights
  • .2020
  • .Small Bites: Potbelly Sandwich Shop now open in Friendship Heights

Small Bites: Potbelly Sandwich Shop now open in Friendship Heights

Plus: Brews and Barrels opens in the Kentlands; BurgerIM closes in Wheaton

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Potbelly

Potbelly recently opened its latest Montgomery County location in Friendship Heights

Potbelly Facebook Page

Potbelly Sandwich Shop open in Friendship Heights

Potbelly Sandwich Shop opened in Friendship Heights on Friday, a representative with the restaurant said on Monday. The national fast-casual chain serves specialty sandwiches, salads and soups. Most menu items are $10 or less.

The Friendship Heights restaurant is at 4459 Willard Ave., close to the Friendship Heights Metro station and a few blocks from Maryland’s border with Washington, D.C. The space was formerly occupied by Panera Bread.

Potbelly has multiple locations throughout Montgomery County, including Bethesda, Rockville, Silver Spring, Gaithersburg and Germantown.

The Friendship Heights Potbelly is open seven days a week starting at 11 a.m. It closes at 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Brews and Barrels open in the Kentlands

Brews and Barrels Bourbon Bar and Grill, a restaurant serving pub-style foods, had its “soft opening” in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands retail area last Tuesday, a representative from the restaurant said.

Brews and Barrels serves burgers and sandwiches that include a Reuben, pulled pork and bourbon chicken sandwiches. It also has entrees such as fish and chips, baby back ribs and pan seared scallops. Sandwiches are $14 and larger entrees are between $22 and $25.

The restaurant states on its website that it offers craft beer, whiskies and cocktails, although none are advertised on the menu currently.

The restaurant, at 625 Center Point Way, is open from 5 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and from 4 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, said Mike Martin, the restaurant’s bar manager.

Martin said the restaurant will hold a grand opening in a few weeks, at which point the restaurant will expand its hours and add more menu items. Those include lamb shanks, sirloin, crabcakes, wings, sliders and jambalaya.

Martin said the restaurant has happy hour until 7 p.m. On weekdays, there is live music.

The Moco Show previously reported Brews and Barrels’ soft opening.

BurgerIM closes in Westfield Wheaton

The fast-casual burger chain BurgerIM has closed in Westfield Wheaton mall, The Moco Show reported Monday. The California-based chain opened there last year.

BurgerIM has another Montgomery County location in Gaithersburg’s Crown retail area. A representative said he wasn’t aware of any plans for that eatery to close.

BurgerIM’s corporate headquarters could not immediately be reached for comment.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Eleanor resized

Silver Spring bowling lounge gets ready to open

The Eleanor features an arcade and a bar and grill
morning-notes

Suspected gang member from Silver Spring sentenced for 2017 killing

Plus: Supporters rally for $4 billion education plan; Franchot endorses Kobluchar
Untitled design (31)

Development proposal on Avondale Street seeks 60 multi-family units

Meeting with more details scheduled for March

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested