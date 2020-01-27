Small Bites: Playa Bowls opening location in Kensington
Plus: Bar Louie closes Montgomery County locations; Bonchon chicken coming to Kentlands
Playa Bowls will open it second Montgomery County location in Kensington this spring
Playa Bowls opening in Kensington this spring
Playa Bowls, a New Jersey-based chain of eateries specializing in fruit bowls and smoothies, plans to open a second Montgomery County location in Kensington this spring.
The café will be at 10414 Detrick Ave., next to Knowles Station, said Brad Riddle, a broker with the commercial real estate firm Greater Potomac Realty. Riddle said in an interview Monday afternoon that construction has started and that drywall is supposed to go in this week.
Dave Eynon, the café’s co-owner, said in an interview Monday afternoon that he is targeting early March for the opening of Playa Bowls, provided that “construction and permitting goes swimmingly.”
Eynon said he and his business partner Jeff Giuliani also own Playa Bowls in Potomac and Fairfax, Va. The success of the Potomac café, which opened Nov. 23, combined with a knowledge of the area made them interested in opening a Kensington eatery.
“It seems like the right demographic for us. It’s a neighborhood feel,” he said.
Eynon said the Kensington café will employ 30 to 40 people, similar to the staffing at the other locations. He said they will target high school and college age students.
Bar Louie closes restaurants in Rockville and Wheaton
Bar Louie, a national chain of restaurants specializing in burgers, flatbread pizzas and other entrees, has closed its two Montgomery County locations in Rockville Town Square and Westfield Wheaton mall.
Each restaurant posted on its Facebook page over the weekend that its last day of business was on Saturday.
In a press release on Monday, Bar Louie stated that the company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy — a process in which a business continues to operate by reorganizing its finances.
The press release states that before filing for bankruptcy, the company closed “underperforming locations to strengthen its operational and financial position.” The press release did not address the closing of the Montgomery county restaurants.
Representatives from Bar Louie, which is based in Addison, Texas, declined to comment Monday.
Bonchon Chicken will open in the Kentlands
Bonchon Chicken, a New York-based casual chain of Korean-style fried chicken restaurants, is planning a third Montgomery County location.
The restaurant, which has locations in Rockville and Germantown, is planning to open at 130 Market St. in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands shopping area, according to the company’s website. It gave no additional details.
The county’s Board of License Commissioners is scheduled to rule on whether to award Bonchon a liquor license at its meeting on Feb. 6.
Bonchon serves chicken wings, drumsticks and strips in quantities of 10, 20 and 30. Customers can choose from various seasonings.
The restaurant also serves Korean tacos, wraps and other Asian Fusion entrees such as chicken stir fried with rice cakes. Most items are between $10 and $20.
