Small Bites: Juicy Seafood opening next month in Layhill area
Plus: New pizzeria opens in Rockville; Food trucks will be in Kensington Thursday night
Juicy Seafood will start serving up Cajun-style seafood next month in Layhill's Plaza Del Mercado shopping center
Juicy Seafood, a Cajun-style seafood restaurant, will open in the Plaza Del Mercado shopping center in the Layhill area on Aug. 3, according to a press release.
Juicy Seafood will offer deep fried baskets of seafood such as shrimp, fish and oysters for $10 to $13, according to the website.
Menu items will also be sold by the pound, including crawfish, shrimp, crab legs and mussels. Customers can choose from four seasonings and five levels of spice.
The restaurant will also offer chicken and sausage. A bar will serve beer, wine and cocktails.
Juicy Seafood will be open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Ema Rossi Pizzeria opens in Rockville
Ema Rossi Pizzeria opened in Rockville this month at 5556 Norbeck Road. The restaurant specializes in wood-fired pizzas and also serves small plates and pastas such as Veal Bolognese and Gnocchi al Pomodoro, among other items.
The restaurant’s website states that pizzas are made from locally sourced meats, cheese and vegetables. The flour is non-GMO and is imported from Naples, Italy.
The restaurant’s Facebook page posted on July 11 that it had opened, and would be serving customers from Tuesday through Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m.
The Moco Show first reported Ema Rossi’s opening.
Food trucks will be in Kensington Thursday night
The Kensington Business District Association is sponsoring KTown Food Truck Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday on Armory Avenue behind the Safeway grocery store.
The organization sponsored similar events last year between May and October, but there haven’t been any this year yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to an event advertised on Facebook, the Corned Beef King, Chix N Stix, Holy Crepes and Carmen’s Italian Ice & Café trucks will be at Thursday’s event.
The event organizers wrote that there will be no tables and chairs. Attendees are asked to wear facemasks and maintain social distancing.
