The North Bethesda location of Java Nation. File photo

Java Nation planning to open in Kentlands this month

Java Nation, a bakery and café with locations in North Bethesda and Kensington, is planning to open in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands development.

Java Nation announced last year that it was planning to open at 121 Market St. This month, owner Simona Cabana told Bethesda Beat that they are planning to open the café at the end of May.

Java Nation opened its first location in Kensington in 2014, and the North Bethesda location in 2020.

The eatery’s menu includes a selection of brunch dishes, sandwiches and flatbreads as well as Latin food, salads and soups.

Denizens Brewing wins gold medal in ‘Beer World Cup’ competition

Denizens Brewing Co. in Silver Spring and Riverdale Park has won a gold medal in the “Beer World Cup.”

The contest is a national competition that has been organized for the past 26 years by the Brewers Association – a trade association promoting small and independent American craft brewers.

The World Beer Cup recognizes “brewing excellence” in 111 categories, awarding gold, silver and bronze awards in some categories, according to the website. Sometimes the judges award fewer than three awards in a category if they determine there are not three excellent examples of the style.

Denizens won a gold medal this year for its “The Glow” beer, which was in the Brett beer category. Brett beers are made from the yeast type Brettanomyces. Brett beers have a low to medium-low acidity and can sometimes contain fruity, horsey, goaty, leathery, phenolic and acidic aromas and flavors, according to the Brewers Association website.

Source of the Spring previously reported on Denizens’ award.

SoulFull café holding grand reopening in Rockville on Saturday

SoulFull Café, a café partnered with the housing community Main Street Connect, is planning to hold a grand reopening Saturday, according to an email from the establishment.

Sharon Cichy, the director of development for Main Street, said on Tuesday that the café didn’t close, but it has rebranded by adding salads along with adding vegetarian and vegan items to the menu. She also noted that the café, which was formerly a partnership with Dawson’s Market, is now fully owned by Main Street.

“We’re trying to support local partners and bringing in a variety of healthy of foods,” Cichy said.

SoulFull Café, which opened in 2020, serves coffee, pastries, sandwiches and desserts. It is adjacent to Main Street—an affordable housing community at 50 Monroe Place that includes housing for adults with disabilities. The café’s workers include people with disabilities who live in Main Street.

According to a 2020 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 17.9% of people with a disability were employed.Guests can meet artist Rachel Perlman, listen to music from local entertainer DJ Aaron, take a tour of Main Street or participate in a Zumba class.

Main Street has been conceived, built and operated by Scott and Jillian Copeland, the owners of Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Beat.

