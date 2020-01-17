Small Bites: Indian restaurant opens in Gaithersburg
Plus: Dinner series coming to Rockville for Valentine’s Day
Rooh Bistro recently opened in Gaithersburg's Diamond Square shopping center
Photo courtesy of Rooh Bistro
Indian restaurant opens in Gaithersburg
Rooh Bistro, an Indian restaurant serving curries, meat entrees and other vegetable dishes, opened within the past month in Gaithersburg’s Diamond Square shopping center.
The restaurant, at 14 Bureau Drive, serves lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. during the week and until 3 p.m. on weekends. It is open for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 9:30 p.m. and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Most items on the menu are $10 to $15.
News of Rooh Bistro’s opening was first reported by The Moco Show.
Richmond, Va., dinner series coming to Rockville on Valentine’s Day
The Underground Kitchen, an “experiential dinner series” based in Richmond, Va., will come to Rockville on Feb. 14 for a Valentine’s Day event.
The Underground Kitchen holds events across the country that feature four- to seven-course meals prepared by highly accomplished chefs.
The Rockville event is part of the organization’s “Cast Iron & Comfort” tour, which started in October, according to a press release. The tour is described as a “celebration” of cooking with cast-iron pans. Events have been held in Delaware, Virginia and North Carolina.
The event will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at a location that will be revealed 48 hours beforehand. Tickets are $195 per person. More information can be found at theundergroundkitchen.org/event/cast-iron-comfort-rockville-md/.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com