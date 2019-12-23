 Small Bites: Indian Restaurant Coming to Downtown Silver Spring
Plus: Wildwood Kitchen offering special Christmas Eve, New Year’s menus

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Spice Street

The Indian restaurant Spice Street is scheduled to open next year at 8250 Georgia Ave in downtown Silver Spring. It will be at the bottom of the new Solaire apartments.

Indian restaurant coming to downtown Silver Spring in late spring

Spice Street, an Indian restaurant, will open at 8250 Georgia Ave. in downtown Silver Spring next year, according to its owner.

Navjot Singh, who owns Café of India in Washington, D.C.’s Tenleytown neighborhood, wrote in an email that he will open Spice Street “by late spring” and that it would be his second restaurant.

The menu, he wrote, will feature “innovative dishes from different regions of India.”

“Our dining ambiance would reflect contemporary design with implementation of Indian artifacts,” he wrote.

Spice Street will occupy a 2,300-square-foot space at the bottom of the new Solaire apartments, according to a spokesperson for Washington Property Company.

Wildwood Kitchen offering Christmas Eve, New Year’s dinner menus

Wildwood Kitchen in the Wildwood shopping center in Bethesda is offering special menus for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Federal Realty Investment Trust, which manages property, announced the menus Friday in a press release.

Chef Robert Wiedmaier’s Christmas menu features the specials of truffle gnocchi with forest mushrooms and sage cream, herb crusted cod and pan seared duck breast.

The New Year’s menu features a three-course dinner for $85, and the main courses include goat cheese tortellini and butter poached lobster. Desserts include brown butter bourbon cake and winter spiced malabi custard. Guests can make a reservation here.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

