Small Bites: Ice cream shop coming to Wildwood
Plus: Seafood takeout spot comes to North Bethesda
From Sarah's Handmade Ice Cream Facebook page
Sarah’s Handmade Ice Cream coming to Wildwood Shopping Center
Sarah’s Handmade Ice Cream will open its second Bethesda location in the Wildwood Shopping Center later this summer, landlord Federal Realty Investment Trust announced this week in a press release.
Owner Sarah Park opened the first ice cream shop at 5241 River Road after she retired from her previous job as owner of Fresh Deli in Hyattsville in 2018, Bethesda Magazine reported last year.
Sarah’s Handmade Ice Cream features dozens of ice cream flavors, including ones that are seasonal, tea- or alcohol-infused, and vegan, according to its website.
The ice cream is made from all-natural, locally sourced ingredients, according to the press release, and the flavors will rotate.
“We have loved the community we built on River Road in Bethesda, and we are excited to expand to Wildwood,” Park said in the press release.
The press release states that the store will be next to Wildwood Family Cleaners and will be 1,100 square feet. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Customers will be allowed to step three feet into the store to order and pay. There will be plastic shields to protect employees and customers.
Pike Seafood opens in North Bethesda
Pike Seafood, a takeout spot for steamed crabs and shrimp, opened this month at 11800 Nebel St. in North Bethesda, the business announced in a press release.
Owner Jim Veizis said in the announcement that Pike Seafood officers Chesapeake Blue Crabs and Wild Caught Large Shrimp and will soon add Alaskan crab legs, jumbo lump crabmeat and oysters to its menu.
“The menu will grow over time based on the feedback we receive from our customers,” Veizis said.
Pike Seafood will be open this Saturday, then every weekend from July 4 on, until November. The hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Customers can order in advance from the business’s website or by calling. They can also order in person on the days Pike Seafood is open.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com