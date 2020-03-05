 Small Bites: Hot Pot Hero now open in Gaithersburg
  • .2020
  • .Small Bites: Hot Pot Hero now open in Gaithersburg

Small Bites: Hot Pot Hero now open in Gaithersburg

Plus: Beer garden, sports bar coming to Olde Town Gaithersburg

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Hot Pot Hero resized

Hot Pot Hero, an Asian restaurant specializing in steamed entrees of meat and vegetables served in broth, recently opened in Gaithersburg at 100 Paramount Park Drive.

From Hot Pot Hero Facebook page

Hot Pot Hero now open in Gaithersburg
Hot Pot Hero, an Asian restaurant serving hot pot-style dishes, is now open in Gaithersburg, the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page.

Hot Pot Hero is at 100 Paramount Park Drive, part of a mixed-use commercial and residential development just off Watkins Mill Road.

The restaurant’s owners were scheduled to appear before the county’s liquor board Thursday morning for a license to serve alcohol.

The restaurant specializes in hot pots, which are steamed entrees involving beef, chicken, seafood and vegetables that simmer in a base broth. Hot Pot Hero also serves noodle entrees, tofu and vegetable dishes, and grilled skewers. Prices were not listed on its menu online.

Hot Pot Hero is open 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Sunday, noon to 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Beer garden, sports bar coming to Olde Towne Gaithersburg
South House Garden, a beer garden and sports bar serving southern cuisine, is coming to Olde Towne Gaithersburg.

The restaurant created a Facebook page last month and wrote that it would be at 317 E. Diamond Ave., part of the Granary Row strip shopping center.

“Get ready to enjoy pool, beer pong, darts or live music plus many more,” the restaurant wrote.

The restaurant wrote that it would be opening “soon,” but did not give additional information.

The MoCo Show first reported South House Garden’s plans to locate in Gaithersburg.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

morning-notes

House panel votes down sales-tax plan

Plus: Zucker's bill on sports gambling advances; Program will examine gender identity discrimination
Reimer

Bill proposes stricter requirements for ‘green’ building tax credits, but more money available

County would expand credit payments beyond $5 million annual cap
Fire and rescue resized

Man injured after falling at least 20 feet from roof at Bethesda construction site

Victim was flown to trauma center

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Marketing Internship Summer 2020 |

Washington Wizards

Print & Ship Customer Service |

Pronto Press International

Marketing Buyer |

GEICO

Audio Visual Technician |

Marriott Hotels

Certification Manager |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Apple Specialist |

Apple

Medicaid Operations Undergraduate Internship |

Kaiser Permanente

User Experience Designer |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested