Small Bites: Hot Pot Hero now open in Gaithersburg
Plus: Beer garden, sports bar coming to Olde Town Gaithersburg
Hot Pot Hero, an Asian restaurant specializing in steamed entrees of meat and vegetables served in broth, recently opened in Gaithersburg at 100 Paramount Park Drive.
From Hot Pot Hero Facebook page
Hot Pot Hero, an Asian restaurant serving hot pot-style dishes, is now open in Gaithersburg, the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page.
Hot Pot Hero is at 100 Paramount Park Drive, part of a mixed-use commercial and residential development just off Watkins Mill Road.
The restaurant’s owners were scheduled to appear before the county’s liquor board Thursday morning for a license to serve alcohol.
The restaurant specializes in hot pots, which are steamed entrees involving beef, chicken, seafood and vegetables that simmer in a base broth. Hot Pot Hero also serves noodle entrees, tofu and vegetable dishes, and grilled skewers. Prices were not listed on its menu online.
Hot Pot Hero is open 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Sunday, noon to 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Beer garden, sports bar coming to Olde Towne Gaithersburg
South House Garden, a beer garden and sports bar serving southern cuisine, is coming to Olde Towne Gaithersburg.
The restaurant created a Facebook page last month and wrote that it would be at 317 E. Diamond Ave., part of the Granary Row strip shopping center.
“Get ready to enjoy pool, beer pong, darts or live music plus many more,” the restaurant wrote.
The restaurant wrote that it would be opening “soon,” but did not give additional information.
The MoCo Show first reported South House Garden’s plans to locate in Gaithersburg.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com